How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream – February 23
Published 4:41 am Sunday, February 23, 2025
The No. 22 Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) welcome in the Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11, 8-5 AAC) after winning seven straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Memphis is 16-2 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Owls are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 150th.
- The 79.4 points per game the Tigers average are only 3.2 more points than the Owls allow (76.2).
- Memphis is 14-2 when scoring more than 76.2 points.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls’ 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.0% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 159th.
- The Owls’ 80.8 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 73.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic has a 13-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is posting 79.9 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 79.2 points per contest.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are allowing 72.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 72.4.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Memphis has performed worse when playing at home this season, sinking 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game and a 39.3% percentage in away games.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic is putting up more points at home (82.5 per game) than on the road (81.1).
- At home, the Owls give up 73.8 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.5.
- At home, Florida Atlantic knocks down 10.3 treys per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (8.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.2%) than away (34.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2025
|Temple
|W 90-82
|FedExForum
|2/13/2025
|@ South Florida
|W 80-65
|Yuengling Center
|2/16/2025
|@ Wichita State
|L 84-79
|Charles Koch Arena
|2/23/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|FedExForum
|2/26/2025
|Rice
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|FedExForum
|3/2/2025
|@ UAB
|–
|Bartow Arena
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/10/2025
|Charlotte
|W 87-75
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|2/16/2025
|@ Temple
|W 83-81
|Liacouras Center
|2/20/2025
|Wichita State
|L 75-68
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|2/23/2025
|@ Memphis
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|FedExForum
|2/27/2025
|North Texas
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|3/2/2025
|@ South Florida
|–
|Yuengling Center
