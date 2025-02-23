How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream – February 23 Published 4:41 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

The No. 22 Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) welcome in the Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11, 8-5 AAC) after winning seven straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Memphis is 16-2 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Owls are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 150th.

The 79.4 points per game the Tigers average are only 3.2 more points than the Owls allow (76.2).

Memphis is 14-2 when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Stream Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls’ 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.0% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 159th.

The Owls’ 80.8 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 73.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has a 13-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is posting 79.9 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 79.2 points per contest.

In 2024-25, the Tigers are allowing 72.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 72.4.

When it comes to three-pointers, Memphis has performed worse when playing at home this season, sinking 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game and a 39.3% percentage in away games.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic is putting up more points at home (82.5 per game) than on the road (81.1).

At home, the Owls give up 73.8 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.5.

At home, Florida Atlantic knocks down 10.3 treys per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (8.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.2%) than away (34.9%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/9/2025 Temple W 90-82 FedExForum 2/13/2025 @ South Florida W 80-65 Yuengling Center 2/16/2025 @ Wichita State L 84-79 Charles Koch Arena 2/23/2025 Florida Atlantic Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 2/26/2025 Rice Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum 3/2/2025 @ UAB – Bartow Arena

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/10/2025 Charlotte W 87-75 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 2/16/2025 @ Temple W 83-81 Liacouras Center 2/20/2025 Wichita State L 75-68 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 2/23/2025 @ Memphis Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 2/27/2025 North Texas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 3/2/2025 @ South Florida – Yuengling Center

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id: