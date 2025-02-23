How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23

Published 12:43 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 23

There are five games featuring an AAC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Florida Atlantic Owls versus the Memphis Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

North Texas Mean Green at South Florida Bulls

Temple Owls at UAB Blazers

Tulane Green Wave at Wichita State Shockers

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 22 Memphis Tigers

UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 23

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23

How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23

How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23

How to Watch South Florida vs. Memphis Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 22

How to Watch South Florida vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 22

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 22

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow