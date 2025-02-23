How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23 Published 12:43 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

There are five games featuring an AAC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Florida Atlantic Owls versus the Memphis Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

North Texas Mean Green at South Florida Bulls

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Temple Owls at UAB Blazers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tulane Green Wave at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 22 Memphis Tigers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

