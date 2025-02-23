Florida vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 8 Published 8:04 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) meet a fellow SEC team, the Florida Gators (24-3, 11-3 SEC), on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.

Florida vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Florida vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Florida Stat Ole Miss 83.6 Points For 77.6 66.3 Points Against 69.2 46.9% Field Goal % 44.4% 38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 41.9% 35.1% Three Point % 35.0% 28.4% Opponent Three Point % 31.3%

Florida’s Top Players

The Gators points and assists leader is Walter Clayton Jr.. He puts up 17.1 points per game and adds 4.0 assists.

Florida is led in rebounds by Alex Condon’s 7.8 per game.

The Gators are led by Clayton from long distance. He connects on 2.8 shots from deep per game.

Alijah Martin leads the team with 1.8 steals per game. Condon collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace Florida.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Sean Pedulla holds the top spot on the Rebels scoring and assist lists, tallying 14.8 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Malik Dia’s 5.7 rebounds per game paces Ole Miss’ rebounding effort. He also adds 10.3 points per game.

Pedulla is tops from three-point range for the Rebels, knocking down 2.4 treys per game.

Ole Miss’ Pedulla has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.0 per game and Dia is first in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Florida Schedule

Ole Miss Schedule

id: