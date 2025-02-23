Florida vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 8

Published 8:04 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

By Data Skrive

Florida vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets - Saturday, March 8

The Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) meet a fellow SEC team, the Florida Gators (24-3, 11-3 SEC), on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.

Florida vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network
  • Location: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
Florida vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Florida Stat Ole Miss
83.6 Points For 77.6
66.3 Points Against 69.2
46.9% Field Goal % 44.4%
38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 41.9%
35.1% Three Point % 35.0%
28.4% Opponent Three Point % 31.3%

Florida’s Top Players

  • The Gators points and assists leader is Walter Clayton Jr.. He puts up 17.1 points per game and adds 4.0 assists.
  • Florida is led in rebounds by Alex Condon’s 7.8 per game.
  • The Gators are led by Clayton from long distance. He connects on 2.8 shots from deep per game.
  • Alijah Martin leads the team with 1.8 steals per game. Condon collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace Florida.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

  • Sean Pedulla holds the top spot on the Rebels scoring and assist lists, tallying 14.8 points and 3.8 assists per game.
  • Malik Dia’s 5.7 rebounds per game paces Ole Miss’ rebounding effort. He also adds 10.3 points per game.
  • Pedulla is tops from three-point range for the Rebels, knocking down 2.4 treys per game.
  • Ole Miss’ Pedulla has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.0 per game and Dia is first in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2025 @ Georgia Stegeman Coliseum
3/1/2025 Texas A&M Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
3/5/2025 @ Alabama Coleman Coliseum
3/8/2025 Ole Miss Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena
3/1/2025 Oklahoma The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
3/5/2025 Tennessee The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
3/8/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

