Florida vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 8
Published 8:04 am Sunday, February 23, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 8-6 SEC) meet a fellow SEC team, the Florida Gators (24-3, 11-3 SEC), on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Florida vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Florida vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
|Florida
|Stat
|Ole Miss
|83.6
|Points For
|77.6
|66.3
|Points Against
|69.2
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|44.4%
|38.9%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.9%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|35.0%
|28.4%
|Opponent Three Point %
|31.3%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida’s Top Players
- The Gators points and assists leader is Walter Clayton Jr.. He puts up 17.1 points per game and adds 4.0 assists.
- Florida is led in rebounds by Alex Condon’s 7.8 per game.
- The Gators are led by Clayton from long distance. He connects on 2.8 shots from deep per game.
- Alijah Martin leads the team with 1.8 steals per game. Condon collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace Florida.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- Sean Pedulla holds the top spot on the Rebels scoring and assist lists, tallying 14.8 points and 3.8 assists per game.
- Malik Dia’s 5.7 rebounds per game paces Ole Miss’ rebounding effort. He also adds 10.3 points per game.
- Pedulla is tops from three-point range for the Rebels, knocking down 2.4 treys per game.
- Ole Miss’ Pedulla has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.0 per game and Dia is first in blocks with 1.1 per game.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ Georgia
|–
|Stegeman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/1/2025
|Texas A&M
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/5/2025
|@ Alabama
|–
|Coleman Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/8/2025
|Ole Miss
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
|Neville Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/1/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/5/2025
|Tennessee
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/8/2025
|@ Florida
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.