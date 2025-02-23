Buy Tickets for New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on February 23
Published 4:51 am Sunday, February 23, 2025
The New Jersey Devils’ Jesper Bratt and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Devils vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, February 23
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
Players to Watch
|Devils Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jack Hughes
|58
|26
|41
|67
|Jesper Bratt
|58
|17
|49
|66
|Nico Hischier
|52
|24
|19
|43
|Timo Meier
|57
|15
|23
|38
|Dougie Hamilton
|58
|8
|29
|37
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|55
|21
|32
|53
|Jonathan Marchessault
|55
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|51
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|52
|14
|20
|34
|Steven Stamkos
|55
|17
|15
|32
Devils vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Devils are ranked 12th in the league with 176 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- New Jersey is ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 145 in total (2.5 per game).
- The Devils have the NHL’s third-best power-play conversion rate at 27.44%.
- The Predators’ 145 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Nashville’s 180 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 21.15%.
