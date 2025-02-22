Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23? Published 11:53 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Steven Stamkos going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 15 of 55 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 14.9%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 145 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

