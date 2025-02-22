Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23? Published 11:53 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

Can we expect Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the New Jersey Devils at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 52 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has six goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He has a 14.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 145 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 0 4 17:12 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

