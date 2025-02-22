Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23?
Published 11:53 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
Can we expect Jonathan Marchessault lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the New Jersey Devils at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In 16 of 55 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Marchessault has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11.0%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 145 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|4
|1
|3
|18:10
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|18:20
|Home
|W 7-5
Predators vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
