Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23? Published 11:53 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

Should you wager on Filip Forsberg to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 17 of 55 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and four times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 145 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 2 2 0 18:08 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

