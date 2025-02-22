Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23?
Published 11:53 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
Should you wager on Filip Forsberg to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In 17 of 55 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and four times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 145 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|19:22
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|17:52
|Home
|W 7-5
Predators vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
