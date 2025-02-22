Where to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 23 Published 10:23 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

NHL action on Sunday features the New Jersey Devils (31-21-6) visiting the Nashville Predators (20-28-7) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network. The Devils are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Predators are 14th in the Western Conference.

Devils vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena

Devils’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Jack Hughes 58 26 41 67 80 21 F Jesper Bratt 58 17 49 66 41 9 F Nico Hischier 52 24 19 43 37 17 F Timo Meier 57 15 23 38 49 14 D Dougie Hamilton 58 8 29 37 84 20

Devils Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.03 (13th)

3.03 (13th) Goals Allowed: 2.5 (2nd)

2.5 (2nd) Shots: 29.1 (11th)

29.1 (11th) Shots Allowed: 26.2 (3rd)

26.2 (3rd) Power Play %: 27.44 (3rd)

27.44 (3rd) Penalty Kill %: 83.85 (3rd)

Devils’ Upcoming Schedule

February 23 at Predators: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network

February 26 at Avalanche: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 1 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 2 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 4 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 7 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 9 at Flyers: 1:00 PM ET on TNT

March 11 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 13 vs. Oilers: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 15 at Penguins: 3:00 PM ET on ABC

March 17 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 20 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 22 vs. Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 24 vs. Canucks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 26 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on TNT

March 28 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 29 at Wild: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 31 vs. Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

April 5 vs. Rangers: 12:30 PM ET on ABC

April 8 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 55 21 32 53 82 31 F Jonathan Marchessault 55 18 28 46 63 6 D Roman Josi 51 9 29 38 75 23 F Ryan O’Reilly 52 14 20 34 40 20 F Steven Stamkos 55 17 15 32 36 12

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.64 (29th)

2.64 (29th) Goals Allowed: 3.27 (26th)

3.27 (26th) Shots: 29.7 (6th)

29.7 (6th) Shots Allowed: 29.4 (26th)

29.4 (26th) Power Play %: 21.15 (17th)

21.15 (17th) Penalty Kill %: 80.98 (10th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network

February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN

March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 31 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

April 1 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

