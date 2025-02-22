Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, February 23

Published 7:29 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Sunday, February 23

Top-25 teams will take the court in three games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the UConn Huskies playing the St. John’s Red Storm at Madison Square Garden. Check out the article below for picks against the spread.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm vs. UConn Huskies

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: St. John’s 77, UConn 68
  • Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 9.2 points
  • Pick ATS: St. John’s (-4.5)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on the St. John’s-UConn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, Indiana 72
  • Projected Favorite: Purdue by 4.9 points
  • Pick ATS: Purdue (-3.5)

Bet on the Indiana-Purdue spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bloomington, Indiana
  • Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Memphis Tigers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, Florida Atlantic 72
  • Projected Favorite: Memphis by 10.8 points
  • Pick ATS: Memphis (-8.5)

Bet on the Memphis-Florida Atlantic spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 23

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 23

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 23

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 23

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - February 23

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 23

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 23

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 23

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow