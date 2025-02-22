Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 23 Published 4:48 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

Sunday’s contest between the No. 22 Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11, 8-5 AAC) at FedExForum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-72 and heavily favors Memphis to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 23.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Florida Atlantic. The over/under has been set at 159.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -8.5

Memphis -8.5 Point total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -375, Florida Atlantic +290

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 83, Florida Atlantic 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Memphis (-8.5)

Memphis (-8.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)

Memphis is 12-14-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic’s ATS record this season is 10-15-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in 14 games, while Owls games have gone over 14 times. The teams average 160.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup’s total. Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games, while Florida Atlantic has gone 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while giving up 73.3 per outing to rank 224th in college basketball) and have a +160 scoring differential overall.

Memphis averages 32.6 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) while conceding 31.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Memphis knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Tigers put up 97.8 points per 100 possessions (129th in college basketball), while giving up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball).

Memphis forces 13.2 turnovers per game (50th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (338th in college basketball play).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game, with a +121 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.8 points per game (38th in college basketball) and allow 76.2 per contest (300th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic records 33.4 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 32.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic connects on 9 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (97th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make, shooting 38.6% from deep.

Florida Atlantic forces 12.2 turnovers per game (109th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (178th in college basketball).

