Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, March 7

Published 4:33 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Dallas Mavericks (31-26) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (37-19) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at American Airlines Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 7, 2025. It’s the third matchup between the teams this season.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, March 7, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN, KFAA, and FDSSE
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center
  • Favorite:

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Mavericks Grizzlies
115.6 Points Avg. 122.8
113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8
47.8% Field Goal % 48.3%
37.2% Three Point % 37.2%

Mavericks’ Top Players

  • Kyrie Irving’s statline this season includes 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Mavericks.
  • P.J. Washington is responsible for 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
  • Klay Thompson makes 3.1 threes per game to lead active Mavericks.
  • Irving records 1.3 steals per game. Washington collects one block a contest.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 22.8 points per game and six rebounds per game to go with 2.2 assists per contest this season.
  • Ja Morant has per-game averages of 20.5 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds this season.
  • Desmond Bane knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • Jackson’s 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game are key to the Grizzlies’ defensive effort.

Mavericks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/25 Lakers Away
2/27 Hornets Home
3/1 Bucks Home
3/3 Kings Home
3/5 Bucks Away
3/7 Grizzlies Home
3/9 Suns Home
3/10 Spurs Away
3/12 Spurs Away
3/14 Rockets Away
3/16 76ers Home

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/25 Suns Home
2/28 Knicks Home
3/1 Spurs Home
3/3 Hawks Home
3/5 Thunder Home
3/7 Mavericks Away
3/9 Pelicans Away
3/10 Suns Home
3/12 Jazz Home
3/14 Cavaliers Home
3/15 Heat Home

