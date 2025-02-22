Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, March 7 Published 4:33 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks (31-26) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (37-19) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at American Airlines Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 7, 2025. It’s the third matchup between the teams this season.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN, KFAA, and FDSSE

ESPN, KFAA, and FDSSE Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Mavericks Grizzlies 115.6 Points Avg. 122.8 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 47.8% Field Goal % 48.3% 37.2% Three Point % 37.2%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Mavericks’ Top Players

Kyrie Irving’s statline this season includes 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Mavericks.

P.J. Washington is responsible for 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Klay Thompson makes 3.1 threes per game to lead active Mavericks.

Irving records 1.3 steals per game. Washington collects one block a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 22.8 points per game and six rebounds per game to go with 2.2 assists per contest this season.

Ja Morant has per-game averages of 20.5 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds this season.

Desmond Bane knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Jackson’s 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game are key to the Grizzlies’ defensive effort.

Mavericks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/25 Lakers – Away – 2/27 Hornets – Home – 3/1 Bucks – Home – 3/3 Kings – Home – 3/5 Bucks – Away – 3/7 Grizzlies – Home – 3/9 Suns – Home – 3/10 Spurs – Away – 3/12 Spurs – Away – 3/14 Rockets – Away – 3/16 76ers – Home –

Go see the Mavericks or Grizzlies in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/25 Suns – Home – 2/28 Knicks – Home – 3/1 Spurs – Home – 3/3 Hawks – Home – 3/5 Thunder – Home – 3/7 Mavericks – Away – 3/9 Pelicans – Away – 3/10 Suns – Home – 3/12 Jazz – Home – 3/14 Cavaliers – Home – 3/15 Heat – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: