How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – February 22
Published 4:41 am Saturday, February 22, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-9, 5-8 SEC) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- Vanderbilt is 15-4 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 281st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Commodores sit at 228th.
- The Commodores record 10.8 more points per game (79.7) than the Rebels allow (68.9).
- Vanderbilt is 16-4 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels’ 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Commodores have allowed to their opponents.
- Ole Miss is 9-2 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Commodores are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 306th.
- The Rebels’ 77.8 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 72.9 the Commodores give up.
- Ole Miss has a 17-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.7 points.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison
- Vanderbilt posts 84.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- The Commodores surrender 67.9 points per game at home this year, compared to 82.5 away from home.
- In home games, Vanderbilt is making 0.3 more treys per game (8.6) than away from home (8.3). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to when playing on the road (34.0%).
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Ole Miss averages 77.5 points per game at home, and 75.4 on the road.
- At home, the Rebels give up 66.2 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.1.
- At home, Ole Miss knocks down 8.6 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (34.4%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2025
|Auburn
|L 80-68
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/15/2025
|@ Tennessee
|L 81-76
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/19/2025
|@ Kentucky
|L 82-61
|Rupp Arena
|2/22/2025
|Ole Miss
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Reed Arena
|3/1/2025
|Missouri
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ LSU
|W 72-70
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/12/2025
|@ South Carolina
|W 72-68
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/15/2025
|Mississippi State
|L 81-71
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/22/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2025
|@ Auburn
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Neville Arena
|3/1/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
