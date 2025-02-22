How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – February 22 Published 4:41 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-9, 5-8 SEC) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Vanderbilt is 15-4 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Rebels are the 281st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Commodores sit at 228th.

The Commodores record 10.8 more points per game (79.7) than the Rebels allow (68.9).

Vanderbilt is 16-4 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels’ 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Commodores have allowed to their opponents.

Ole Miss is 9-2 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Commodores are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 306th.

The Rebels’ 77.8 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 72.9 the Commodores give up.

Ole Miss has a 17-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.7 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

Vanderbilt posts 84.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.

The Commodores surrender 67.9 points per game at home this year, compared to 82.5 away from home.

In home games, Vanderbilt is making 0.3 more treys per game (8.6) than away from home (8.3). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to when playing on the road (34.0%).

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Ole Miss averages 77.5 points per game at home, and 75.4 on the road.

At home, the Rebels give up 66.2 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.1.

At home, Ole Miss knocks down 8.6 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (34.4%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/11/2025 Auburn L 80-68 Memorial Gymnasium 2/15/2025 @ Tennessee L 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/19/2025 @ Kentucky L 82-61 Rupp Arena 2/22/2025 Ole Miss Memorial Gymnasium 2/26/2025 @ Texas A&M Reed Arena 3/1/2025 Missouri – Memorial Gymnasium

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/8/2025 @ LSU W 72-70 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/12/2025 @ South Carolina W 72-68 Colonial Life Arena 2/15/2025 Mississippi State L 81-71 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/22/2025 @ Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium 2/26/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena 3/1/2025 Oklahoma – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

