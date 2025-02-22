How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23
Published 8:48 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
Top 25 teams will be in action across 15 games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the NC State Wolfpack at Reynolds Coliseum.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Purdue Boilermakers at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Hoosiers at No. 22 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 UCLA Bruins at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Syracuse Orange at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 23 Creighton Bluejays at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 4 USC Trojans
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida State Seminoles at No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Auburn Tigers at No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
