How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23 Published 7:58 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-10) aim to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (37-19) on February 23, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43, ESPN

FDSOH, FDSSE, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43, ESPN

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 41-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 122.8 points per game the Cavaliers record are seven more points than the Grizzlies give up (115.8).

Cleveland is 35-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.3% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 45.5% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Memphis has a 30-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 22nd.

The Grizzlies put up 11.3 more points per game (122.8) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (111.5).

Memphis is 34-11 when it scores more than 111.5 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are averaging 123.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.3 more points than they’re averaging on the road (122.1).

Cleveland is surrendering 109.4 points per game this year at home, which is 4.6 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (114).

In home games, the Cavaliers are making 1.1 more treys per game (16.7) than on the road (15.6). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (38.1%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies average 123.4 points per game, 1.3 more than away (122.1). Defensively they give up 112.1 points per game at home, seven less than away (119.1).

At home Memphis is allowing 112.1 points per game, seven fewer points than it is away (119.1).

The Grizzlies average two more assists per game at home (30) than away (28).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Darius Garland Questionable Hip Jarrett Allen Questionable Hand

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Vince Williams Jr. Day-To-Day Knee

