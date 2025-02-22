How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published 7:58 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-10) aim to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (37-19) on February 23, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, CW43, ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has a 41-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The 122.8 points per game the Cavaliers record are seven more points than the Grizzlies give up (115.8).
- Cleveland is 35-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.3% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 45.5% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Memphis has a 30-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 22nd.
- The Grizzlies put up 11.3 more points per game (122.8) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (111.5).
- Memphis is 34-11 when it scores more than 111.5 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are averaging 123.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.3 more points than they’re averaging on the road (122.1).
- Cleveland is surrendering 109.4 points per game this year at home, which is 4.6 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (114).
- In home games, the Cavaliers are making 1.1 more treys per game (16.7) than on the road (15.6). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (38.1%).
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies average 123.4 points per game, 1.3 more than away (122.1). Defensively they give up 112.1 points per game at home, seven less than away (119.1).
- At home Memphis is allowing 112.1 points per game, seven fewer points than it is away (119.1).
- The Grizzlies average two more assists per game at home (30) than away (28).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Darius Garland
|Questionable
|Hip
|Jarrett Allen
|Questionable
|Hand
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Day-To-Day
|Knee