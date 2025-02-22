How to Watch South Florida vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 22 Published 7:46 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

The South Florida Bulls (19-8) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (7-18) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

South Florida 2024-25 Stats

With 32.9 rebounds per game, South Florida ranks 142nd in college basketball. It cedes 30.4 rebounds per contest, which ranks 130th in college basketball.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, South Florida is 56th in college basketball. It forces 15.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks 161st in college basketball.

South Florida is 101st in the nation with 5.4 threes allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 202nd with a 31.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

On offense the Tigers are the 104th-ranked team in the nation (69.3 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (77.4 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Memphis is 160th in college basketball in rebounds (32.4 per game). It is seventh-worst in rebounds conceded (38 per game).

This season the Tigers are ranked 232nd in college basketball in assists at 12.1 per game.

Memphis is 205th in the country in turnovers per game (15.7) and 229th in turnovers forced (14.7).

Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 137th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are 32nd in 3-point percentage at 35.6%.

Defensively, Memphis is 148th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.8. It is 82nd in 3-point percentage conceded at 29%.

In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 71.1% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 28.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26% have been 3-pointers.

South Florida’s Top Players

Bulls Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sammie Puisis 27 14.7 3.3 0.7 0.9 0.1 3.1 Vittoria Blasigh 27 10 2.6 1.5 0.9 0 1.4 L’or Mputu 27 10 7.4 0.4 0.7 1 0 Carla Brito 27 8.6 7.9 2.3 1.2 0.4 0.3 Romi Levy 26 7.5 3.4 1.6 1 0.7 0.1

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 25 16.8 3 0.8 0.7 0.5 2.2 DeeDee Hagemann 14 11.9 2.1 6 1.6 0.1 1.2 Alasia Smith 25 11.8 8.8 1.9 2.4 1.1 0.6 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Tanyuel 25 10.2 4.5 2.8 1.2 0.1 0.9

South Florida’s Upcoming Schedule

February 22 vs. Memphis at 7:00 PM ET

February 26 at Tulsa at 7:30 PM ET

March 1 vs. East Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET

March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 PM ET

