How to Watch South Florida vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 22
Published 7:46 am Saturday, February 22, 2025
The South Florida Bulls (19-8) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (7-18) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
South Florida 2024-25 Stats
- On offense the Tigers are the 104th-ranked squad in the country (69.3 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (77.4 points conceded per game).
- With 32.9 rebounds per game, South Florida ranks 142nd in college basketball. It cedes 30.4 rebounds per contest, which ranks 130th in college basketball.
- This season the Tigers are ranked 232nd in the country in assists at 12.1 per game.
- With 13.3 turnovers per game, South Florida is 56th in college basketball. It forces 15.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks 161st in college basketball.
- The Tigers are 137th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and 32nd in 3-point percentage (35.6%).
- South Florida is 101st in the nation with 5.4 threes allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 202nd with a 31.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 71.1% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26% have been 3-pointers.
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- On offense the Tigers are the 104th-ranked team in the nation (69.3 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (77.4 points conceded per game).
- On the glass, Memphis is 160th in college basketball in rebounds (32.4 per game). It is seventh-worst in rebounds conceded (38 per game).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 232nd in college basketball in assists at 12.1 per game.
- Memphis is 205th in the country in turnovers per game (15.7) and 229th in turnovers forced (14.7).
- Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 137th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are 32nd in 3-point percentage at 35.6%.
- Defensively, Memphis is 148th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.8. It is 82nd in 3-point percentage conceded at 29%.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 71.1% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 28.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26% have been 3-pointers.
South Florida’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sammie Puisis
|27
|14.7
|3.3
|0.7
|0.9
|0.1
|3.1
|Vittoria Blasigh
|27
|10
|2.6
|1.5
|0.9
|0
|1.4
|L’or Mputu
|27
|10
|7.4
|0.4
|0.7
|1
|0
|Carla Brito
|27
|8.6
|7.9
|2.3
|1.2
|0.4
|0.3
|Romi Levy
|26
|7.5
|3.4
|1.6
|1
|0.7
|0.1
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|25
|16.8
|3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|2.2
|DeeDee Hagemann
|14
|11.9
|2.1
|6
|1.6
|0.1
|1.2
|Alasia Smith
|25
|11.8
|8.8
|1.9
|2.4
|1.1
|0.6
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|Tanyuel
|25
|10.2
|4.5
|2.8
|1.2
|0.1
|0.9
South Florida’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 22 vs. Memphis at 7:00 PM ET
- February 26 at Tulsa at 7:30 PM ET
- March 1 vs. East Carolina at 7:00 PM ET
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET
- February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET
- March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 PM ET
