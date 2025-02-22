How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22 Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide square off in one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SEC squads.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Florida Gators at LSU Tigers

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: