How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22

Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide square off in one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SEC squads.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

No. 2 Florida Gators at LSU Tigers

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns at South Carolina Gamecocks

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

