How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22 Published 4:43 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane versus the Rice Owls is the only game on the Saturday college basketball schedule that features an AAC team in action.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Rice Owls

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: