Devils vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 23
Published 9:42 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
The New Jersey Devils’ (31-21-6) injury report has two players listed heading into a Sunday, February 23 game against the Nashville Predators (20-28-7) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jacob Markstrom
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
|Zachary L’Heureux
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Devils vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils’ 176 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- New Jersey has given up 145 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action in terms of the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+31) makes them fifth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 145 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Nashville’s total of 180 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.
- They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -35.
Devils vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-120)
|Predators (+100)
|6
