College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 23 Published 8:47 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Florida Atlantic Owls versus the Memphis Tigers is one of many solid options on Sunday in AAC play. To help you, we’re providing predictions against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: North Texas -5.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at South Florida Bulls

North Texas Mean Green at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 7.0 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 7.0 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -5.5

North Texas -5.5 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 23

February 23 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Temple +8.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: Temple Owls at UAB Blazers

Temple Owls at UAB Blazers Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UAB by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -8.5

UAB -8.5 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 23

February 23 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Tulane +4.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Wichita State Shockers

Tulane Green Wave at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Wichita State by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -4.5

Wichita State -4.5 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 23

February 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Memphis -9 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Memphis Tigers

Florida Atlantic Owls at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 10.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 10.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -9

Memphis -9 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 23

February 23 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: East Carolina -7.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates

UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 7.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

East Carolina by 7.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -7.5

East Carolina -7.5 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 23

February 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: