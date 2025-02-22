Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 23
Published 8:17 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
Sunday’s college basketball lineup has lots in store. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the UMKC Kangaroos playing the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: South Dakota State -8.5 vs. UMKC
- Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- Computer Projection: South Dakota State by 13.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Dakota State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: St. John’s -4.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- Computer Projection: St. John’s by 9.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: St. John’s (-4.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Manhattan +3.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Manhattan Jaspers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- Computer Projection: Manhattan by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Arizona State +6.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- Computer Projection: Kansas State by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ohio State +6.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-6.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Merrimack +1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Iona Gaels
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Temple +8.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Temple Owls at UAB Blazers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- Computer Projection: UAB by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Northern Iowa +1.5 vs. Drake
- Matchup: Drake Bulldogs at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Drake (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Cleveland State +2.5 vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings at Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- Computer Projection: Oakland by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oakland (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Memphis -8.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 23
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 10.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
