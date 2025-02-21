Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on February 22? Published 5:53 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In three games against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted 11 of them.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 173 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 1 3 18:10 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

