Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on February 22?
Published 5:53 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in 17 of 54 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- He has attempted 13 shots in three games versus the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated seven goals and 11 assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 173 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|19:22
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|17:52
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|4
|2
|2
|19:12
|Home
|W 6-2
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
