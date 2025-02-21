Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 22 Published 12:49 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday’s contest between the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) and Vanderbilt Commodores (17-9, 5-8 SEC) squaring off at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 76-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on February 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Ole Miss is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) against Vanderbilt. The two sides are expected to go under the 152.5 over/under.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Line: Vanderbilt -1.5

Vanderbilt -1.5 Point total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (to win): Vanderbilt -110, Ole Miss -110

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 76, Vanderbilt 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+1.5)

Ole Miss (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)

Vanderbilt is 16-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Ole Miss’ 14-12-0 ATS record. The Commodores have a 13-13-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Rebels have a record of 12-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 157.5 points per game, 5.0 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 contests, Vanderbilt has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Ole Miss has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (scoring 79.7 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball while giving up 72.9 per contest to rank 214th in college basketball) and have a +175 scoring differential overall.

Vanderbilt grabs 31.3 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball) compared to the 31.7 of its opponents.

Vanderbilt makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Commodores score 101.7 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions (177th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt wins the turnover battle by 4.6 per game, committing 9.3 (19th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels put up 77.8 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per outing (88th in college basketball). They have a +231 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The 30.4 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 282nd in the country, 3.1 fewer than the 33.5 its opponents record.

Ole Miss hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (85th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Ole Miss has committed 5.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.5 (third in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (24th in college basketball).

