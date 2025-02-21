Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, February 21 Published 12:28 am Friday, February 21, 2025

The Friday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those games is the Michigan State Spartans playing the Michigan Wolverines. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 73, Villanova 70

Marquette 73, Villanova 70 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 3.5 points

Marquette by 3.5 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 14 Michigan State Spartans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 76, Michigan State 73

Michigan 76, Michigan State 73 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 2.7 points

Michigan by 2.7 points Pick ATS: Michigan (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Crisler Center TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

