NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 22
Published 6:26 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
Today’s NBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the games is the Houston Rockets playing the Utah Jazz.
Want to boost your odds ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 22
Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -4.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: 76ers -10.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Nuggets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.3 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: SCHN and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Trail Blazers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 5.9 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
