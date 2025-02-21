NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Magic Picks for February 21 Published 11:39 am Friday, February 21, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) are favored by 3.5 points against the Orlando Magic (28-29) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FDSFL and FDSSE.

If you hope to make an informed wager on Friday’s game, check out the best bets on the board in this article (based on our computer predictions).

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Memphis has 35 wins in 55 games against the spread this year.

Orlando has 27 wins in 57 games against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies’ ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 19-8.

Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Magic are 7-13.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (224.5)





In 47 of 55 games this season, the Grizzlies and their opponents have gone over 224.5 points.

The Magic have played 12 games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.

Memphis has an average point total of 235.1 in its outings this year, 10.6 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Orlando’s matchups this season have a 213.5-point average over/under, 11 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Grizzlies are the second-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Magic have scored the 26th-most points.

The Grizzlies are the league’s 21st-ranked scoring defense while the Magic are the fifth-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-160)

This season, the Grizzlies have been favored 36 times and won 28, or 77.8%, of those games.

The Magic have won in six, or 25%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Memphis has a record of 22-5, a 81.5% win rate, when it’s favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Orlando has won four of 19 games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: