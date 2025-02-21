Memphis vs. South Florida Basketball Tickets – Friday, March 7 Published 8:04 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday’s AAC schedule includes the Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) facing the South Florida Bulls (13-14, 6-8 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. South Florida Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. South Florida 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat South Florida 79.4 Points For 76.1 73.3 Points Against 74.9 47.3% Field Goal % 45.4% 42.0% Opponent Field Goal % 43.0% 40.0% Three Point % 32.9% 32.4% Opponent Three Point % 32.4%

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty leads the Tigers in points and assists. He averages 21.2 points per game while also adding 3.8 assists.

Memphis’ rebounding leader is Dain Dainja, who pulls down 6.4 per game.

Tyrese Hunter is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, knocking down 2.6 per game.

Memphis’ blocks leader is Moussa Cisse, who collects 1.5 per game. Haggerty leads the team averaging 2.0 steals a contest.

South Florida’s Top Players

Jamille Reynolds leads the team in both scoring (13.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.8 rebounds per game).

Jayden Reid puts in work handing out assists and is South Florida’s assist leader with 3.6 per game.

Reid leads the Bulls in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.9 made threes per game.

Nobody on South Florida grabs more steals than Reid (1.7 per game) or blocks more shots than Reynolds (1.6 per game).

Memphis Schedule

South Florida Schedule

id: