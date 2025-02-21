How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22
Published 8:50 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
The Iowa State Cyclones versus the Baylor Bears is one of four games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in action.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 5 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SNY
Kansas Jayhawks at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
