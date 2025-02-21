How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22

Published 8:50 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 22

The Iowa State Cyclones versus the Baylor Bears is one of four games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in action.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Baylor Bears

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

No. 5 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Kansas Jayhawks at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 22

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 22

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - February 22

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 22

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 21

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 21

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, February 21

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, February 21

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow