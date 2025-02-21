How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22 Published 8:50 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

The Iowa State Cyclones versus the Baylor Bears is one of four games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in action.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Baylor Bears

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 5 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SNY

Kansas Jayhawks at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

