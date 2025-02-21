How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22 Published 7:44 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Houston Cougars square off in one of 15 games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Seminoles at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oregon Ducks at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 5 Houston Cougars

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Clemson Tigers at SMU Mustangs

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Florida Gators at LSU Tigers

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BYU Cougars at No. 19 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

