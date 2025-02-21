How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22

Published 7:44 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 22

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Houston Cougars square off in one of 15 games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that include a ranked team.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

Florida State Seminoles at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Oregon Ducks at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 5 Houston Cougars

No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 18 Clemson Tigers at SMU Mustangs

No. 2 Florida Gators at LSU Tigers

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

BYU Cougars at No. 19 Arizona Wildcats

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 22

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 22

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 22

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 22

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - February 22

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 22

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow