How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 21 Published 7:54 am Friday, February 21, 2025

The Orlando Magic (28-29) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) at Kia Center on February 21, 2025.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSE

FDSFL, FDSSE

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Magic’s opponents have knocked down.

Memphis has a 29-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Magic are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 123.1 points per game the Grizzlies score are 17.6 more points than the Magic give up (105.5).

Memphis is 35-18 when scoring more than 105.5 points.

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 44% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.2% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Orlando has a 20-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Magic score an average of 104.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 116 the Grizzlies allow.

Orlando is 8-1 when it scores more than 116 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are scoring 0.6 more points per game (123.4) than they are on the road (122.8).

Memphis surrenders 112.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 119.7 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are averaging 0.1 more three-pointers per game (14.1) than on the road (14). They own the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (37.4%).

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic put up 105.2 points per game at home, two more than away (103.2). Defensively they allow 102.4 per game, 5.8 fewer points than away (108.2).

The Magic average 0.6 more assists per game at home (23.3) than on the road (22.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb

Magic Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Suggs Day-To-Day Quadricep Moritz Wagner Out For Season Knee

