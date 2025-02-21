How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 21
Published 7:54 am Friday, February 21, 2025
The Orlando Magic (28-29) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) at Kia Center on February 21, 2025.
Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Magic’s opponents have knocked down.
- Memphis has a 29-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Magic are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The 123.1 points per game the Grizzlies score are 17.6 more points than the Magic give up (105.5).
- Memphis is 35-18 when scoring more than 105.5 points.
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic are shooting 44% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.2% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Orlando has a 20-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Magic are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Magic score an average of 104.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 116 the Grizzlies allow.
- Orlando is 8-1 when it scores more than 116 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are scoring 0.6 more points per game (123.4) than they are on the road (122.8).
- Memphis surrenders 112.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 119.7 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are averaging 0.1 more three-pointers per game (14.1) than on the road (14). They own the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (37.4%).
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic put up 105.2 points per game at home, two more than away (103.2). Defensively they allow 102.4 per game, 5.8 fewer points than away (108.2).
- The Magic average 0.6 more assists per game at home (23.3) than on the road (22.7).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Suggs
|Day-To-Day
|Quadricep
|Moritz Wagner
|Out For Season
|Knee