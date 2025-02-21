Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 21 Published 7:16 am Friday, February 21, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) square off against the Orlando Magic (28-29) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSFL and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Kia Center

Grizzlies vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 115 – Magic 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Grizzlies (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.0)

Grizzlies (-5.0) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Grizzlies have had more success against the spread than the Magic this season, tallying an ATS record of 35-20-0, compared to the 27-30-0 mark of the Magic.

Memphis (19-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (70.4%) than Orlando (7-13) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (35%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2024-25, Orlando and its opponents aren’t as successful (38.6% of the time) as Memphis and its opponents (63.6%).

The Grizzlies have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (28-8) this season while the Magic have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-18).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 123.1 points per game. At the other end, they rank 23rd with 116 points allowed per contest.

Memphis is allowing 43.2 boards per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by grabbing 47.8 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 29.1 per game (third-best in NBA).

Memphis is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.2 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks second-worst in the league by averaging 15.8 turnovers per contest.

This year, the Grizzlies are draining 14 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Magic are worst in the league offensively (104.2 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (105.5 points conceded).

In 2024-25, Orlando is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.8 per game) but second-best in rebounds conceded (41.6).

This season the Magic are third-worst in the league in assists at 23 per game.

Orlando is 15th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.5) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.6).

The Magic are the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (11 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (30.5%).

