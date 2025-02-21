Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 21
Published 7:16 am Friday, February 21, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) square off against the Orlando Magic (28-29) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSFL and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, February 21, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Kia Center
Grizzlies vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 115 – Magic 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.0)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.4
- The Grizzlies have had more success against the spread than the Magic this season, tallying an ATS record of 35-20-0, compared to the 27-30-0 mark of the Magic.
- Memphis (19-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (70.4%) than Orlando (7-13) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (35%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2024-25, Orlando and its opponents aren’t as successful (38.6% of the time) as Memphis and its opponents (63.6%).
- The Grizzlies have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (28-8) this season while the Magic have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-18).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 123.1 points per game. At the other end, they rank 23rd with 116 points allowed per contest.
- Memphis is allowing 43.2 boards per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by grabbing 47.8 rebounds per contest (second-best).
- The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 29.1 per game (third-best in NBA).
- Memphis is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.2 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks second-worst in the league by averaging 15.8 turnovers per contest.
- This year, the Grizzlies are draining 14 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.
Magic Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Magic are worst in the league offensively (104.2 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (105.5 points conceded).
- In 2024-25, Orlando is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.8 per game) but second-best in rebounds conceded (41.6).
- This season the Magic are third-worst in the league in assists at 23 per game.
- Orlando is 15th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.5) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.6).
- The Magic are the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (11 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (30.5%).
