February 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 7:21 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Today’s NHL lineup should have plenty of excitement on the ice. Among those contests is the Dallas Stars squaring off against the New Jersey Devils.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today’s NHL action.

How to Watch February 22 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Minnesota Wild @ Detroit Red Wings 12:30 p.m. ET ABC Fubo Edmonton Oilers @ Philadelphia Flyers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3 p.m. ET ABC Fubo New York Rangers @ Buffalo Sabres 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ New Jersey Devils 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Florida Panthers 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Winnipeg Jets @ St. Louis Blues 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Los Angeles Kings 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

