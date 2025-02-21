College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 22 Published 8:48 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday’s college basketball slate in the SEC has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. See below for all our predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tennessee +1.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Texas A&M Aggies

Tennessee Volunteers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 1.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 1.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -1.5

Texas A&M -1.5 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +3.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Oklahoma Sooners

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -3.5

Mississippi State -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ole Miss +1.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores

Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -1.5

Vanderbilt -1.5 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia +17.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 15.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 15.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -17.5

Auburn -17.5 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: LSU +10.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers

Florida Gators at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 9.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 9.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -10.5

Florida -10.5 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Kentucky +10.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide

Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -10.5

Alabama -10.5 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri -1.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 1.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 1.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -1.5

Missouri -1.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas -2.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas Longhorns at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 4.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 4.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -2.5

Texas -2.5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

