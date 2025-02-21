College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 22
Published 8:48 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
In one of the exciting matchups on the AAC college basketball slate on Saturday, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Rice Owls hit the court at Tudor Fieldhouse — see below for our ATS picks.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Tulsa +6.5 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Rice Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rice -6.5
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
