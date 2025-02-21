Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, February 22
Published 8:17 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
The Iowa State Cyclones versus the Houston Cougars is one of many solid options on Saturday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Iowa State +12.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Houston Cougars
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Houston by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Cal Baptist +10.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at Grand Canyon Antelopes
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Grand Canyon by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: LIU +1.5 vs. Le Moyne
- Matchup: Long Island Sharks at Le Moyne Dolphins
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: LIU by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Le Moyne (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nicholls State -3.5 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nicholls State (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +1.5 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Saint Francis (PA) by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Fairleigh Dickinson (-1.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +23.5 vs. Texas Southern
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Southern Tigers
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Texas Southern by 19.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Southern (-23.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Ole Miss +1.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Ole Miss by 2.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
ATS Pick: American -3.5 vs. Boston University
- Matchup: Boston University Terriers at American Eagles
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: American by 7.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: American (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Kentucky +9.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
ATS Pick: McNeese -10.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 14.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
