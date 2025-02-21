Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, February 22

Published 8:17 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Iowa State Cyclones versus the Houston Cougars is one of many solid options on Saturday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Iowa State +12.5 vs. Houston

  • Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Houston Cougars
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • Computer Projection: Houston by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Houston (-12.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • TV Channel: ESPN

ATS Pick: Cal Baptist +10.5 vs. Grand Canyon

  • Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at Grand Canyon Antelopes
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • Computer Projection: Grand Canyon by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Grand Canyon (-10.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

ATS Pick: LIU +1.5 vs. Le Moyne

  • Matchup: Long Island Sharks at Le Moyne Dolphins
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • Computer Projection: LIU by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Le Moyne (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

ATS Pick: Nicholls State -3.5 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

  • Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Nicholls State Colonels
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Nicholls State (-3.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +1.5 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

  • Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • Computer Projection: Saint Francis (PA) by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Fairleigh Dickinson (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +23.5 vs. Texas Southern

  • Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Southern Tigers
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • Computer Projection: Texas Southern by 19.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas Southern (-23.5)
  • TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network

ATS Pick: Ole Miss +1.5 vs. Vanderbilt

  • Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • Computer Projection: Ole Miss by 2.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Vanderbilt (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

ATS Pick: American -3.5 vs. Boston University

  • Matchup: Boston University Terriers at American Eagles
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • Computer Projection: American by 7.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: American (-3.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

ATS Pick: Kentucky +9.5 vs. Alabama

  • Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • Computer Projection: Alabama by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Alabama (-9.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • TV Channel: ESPN

ATS Pick: McNeese -10.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC

  • Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at McNeese Cowboys
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • Computer Projection: McNeese by 14.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: McNeese (-10.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

