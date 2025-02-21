Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, February 21
Published 12:22 am Friday, February 21, 2025
Friday’s college basketball lineup features top teams in action. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Kent State Golden Flashes squaring off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Kent State +1.5 vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (OH) (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne -3.5 vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- Computer Projection: Purdue Fort Wayne by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Yale -9.5 vs. Cornell
- Matchup: Cornell Big Red at Yale Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- Computer Projection: Yale by 12.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Yale (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wright State -3.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at Wright State Raiders
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- Computer Projection: Wright State by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wright State (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Manhattan +2.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Iona Gaels
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- Computer Projection: Iona by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Marquette -1.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- Computer Projection: Marquette by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marquette (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Merrimack -6.5 vs. Sacred Heart
- Matchup: Sacred Heart Pioneers at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Dartmouth -1.5 vs. Pennsylvania
- Matchup: Dartmouth Big Green at Pennsylvania Quakers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- Computer Projection: Dartmouth by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Dartmouth (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Niagara +6.5 vs. Siena
- Matchup: Niagara Purple Eagles at Siena Saints
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- Computer Projection: Siena by 4.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Siena (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +8.5 vs. Cleveland State
- Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings at Detroit Mercy Titans
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- Computer Projection: Cleveland State by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cleveland State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
