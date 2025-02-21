Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 22 Published 6:41 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Heading into a Saturday, February 22 matchup with the Nashville Predators (19-28-7) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 6:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (33-22-2) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tucker Poolman D Out For Season Head Scott Wedgewood G Day-To-Day Upper Body Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Josh Manson D Day-To-Day Lower Body Valeri Nichushkin RW Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Zachary L’Heureux LW Day-To-Day Upper Body Adam Wilsby D Day-To-Day Upper Body Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche’s 185 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

Colorado has conceded 173 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.

Their +12 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 143 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the league.

Nashville’s total of 179 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -36, they are 30th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-136) Predators (+115) 6

