Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 22
Published 6:41 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
Heading into a Saturday, February 22 matchup with the Nashville Predators (19-28-7) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 6:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (33-22-2) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out For Season
|Head
|Scott Wedgewood
|G
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Josh Manson
|D
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
|Valeri Nichushkin
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Zachary L’Heureux
|LW
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche’s 185 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- Colorado has conceded 173 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
- Their +12 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 143 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the league.
- Nashville’s total of 179 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -36, they are 30th in the league.
Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-136)
|Predators (+115)
|6
