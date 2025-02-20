Quinn Minute – Finding a career Published 11:00 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

By Rix Quinn

I’m jealous of people who find their life’s work early. For some, the

discovery starts in elementary school.

Ray was a very likeable, outgoing guy. He got along well with

everybody, including the teachers.

The rest of us tried to stay under a teacher’s radar, praying they would

not call on us. We never raised our hands unless we wanted a trip to the

restroom.

In music class we were required to sing solos. The girls would sing

something sweet and lyrical. But guys would pick simple tunes that

required little vocal range.

We each stood up, bellowed something resembling a moose call, and

sat down. If the entire song was just three or four notes, we were fine with

that.

But Ray would stand, and he’d say something like “I’d like to sing one

of my Broadway favorites.” Then he’d launch, acapella. This amazed the

girls and horrified the guys.

Around sixth grade Ray’s voice changed to low baritone, and he

occasionally gave school announcements. By high school, this guy started

working part-time in local top 40 radio, writing humor segments and making

actual money.

By college he had his own talk-music show, and then he hit the big

time. He was hired by larger and larger radio stations, and then for decades

he had his own morning show in a major market.

Today he owns a company that records both his and other professional

voices. I still hear him in commercials.

I ran into him at a grocery store not long ago. He greeted me and

started talking.

But I couldn’t help feeling like that voice was coming out a radio.