​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 10:30 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

Feb. 10

Anthony S. Peavy, 626 Meadow View Dr., Batesville, charged with probation violation.

Marcus Lacedric Gross, 31747 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with parole violation.

Demarcus Reshaun Hunter, 34 Holly Cove, Coldwater, charged with aggravated assault.

Brandy Dawn Ivy, 2383 Hubbard Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Feb. 11

Scotty Lavell Thomas, 208 Calvary St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Fremiea Brenae Jones, 118 Ozbirn St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Feb. 12

Lewis Wynne Smith, 3623 Lyles Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI.

Carrillo Jesus Moreno, 310 Crawford St., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Feb. 13

Nathan Antonio Randolph, 701 E. Chestnut St., Charleston, charged with reckless driving.

Jaszmine J. Edwards, 1856 Hwy. 6W, Marks, held on Drug Court sanction.

Anthony Troy Rodgers, Jr., 215 West St., Batesville, held on Drug Court sanction.

Shanda Dianne Edmonds, 3702 Brookside Rd., Brilliant, AL, charged with shoplifting.

Toney Lee McBrayer, 181 Merrywood Rd., Como, charged with receiving stolen property.

Jared Demonte Freeman, 1083 Eave St., Amory, transfer.

Tyrone Lavon Sanford, 5239 Bonbiven, Tampa, FL, transfer.

Deundre Kentrez Smith, 304 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Kenterris Dajuan Nelson, 77 Barker Rd., Courtland, charged with armed robbery, petit larceny, taking a vehicle, and

contempt.

Feb. 14

Shanetia Rena Houston, 6117 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with trespassing and simple assault.

Patra S. Smith, 227 Hays St., Batesville, serving three days.

Justin Louis Bland, Herron Subdivision, Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Lacee Brooke Carpenter, 1227 Mullins St., Lyon, arrested on a bench warrant.

Paul Rodney Brooks, 7522 Rockingham Dr., Southaven, charged with disorderly conduct.

Feb. 15

Quentarrius Cortez Lester, 208 W. Lee St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Feb. 16

Anthony Scott Jaco, 2851 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI and simple domestic assault.

Morgan Aurthur Threatt, 2785 Panola St., Hernando, charged with DUI, speeding (90/70) no seatbelt, no insurance,

no drivers license, and failure to comply/resisting arrest.

Dejuan Marcel Fleming, 8344 Championship Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI (other) and speeding (85/70).

Larry Darnell Young, 321 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with public drunkenness.