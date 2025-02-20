NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 21
Today’s NBA slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the New York Knicks taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 21
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSWI, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: KENS and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
