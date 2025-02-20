Magic vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – February 21 Published 5:39 pm Thursday, February 20, 2025

As they get ready to square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) on Friday, February 21 at Kia Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET, the Orlando Magic (27-29) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies’ injury report also has two players on it.

The Magic are coming off of a 102-86 victory against the Hornets in their last outing on Wednesday. In the win, Paolo Banchero paced the Magic with 24 points.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 128-114 loss to the Clippers in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Desmond Bane scored 23 points in the Grizzlies’ loss, leading the team.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Moritz Wagner C Out For Season Knee 12.9 4.9 1.4 Jalen Suggs PG Out Quadricep 16.2 4 3.7

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Johnny Davis SG Out Not Injury Related 2.4 1.1 0.3

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

