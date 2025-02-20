‘Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans’ service Sunday Published 10:45 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

Batesville Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for their 20th annual “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans” worship service and celebration on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the church, located at 121 Eureka St.

The schedule of events for the morning includes Bible study classes at 9 a.m. followed by a time of coffee and fellowship in the Rec Room and the Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans worship service at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary.

In addition, all church members and guests are invited to join together after the service for a special Kirkin’ Luncheon in the fellowship hall.

The Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans Service has a long and distinguished history dating back to the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

According to Rev. Jerry Long, pastor of Batesville Presbyterian, ‘Kirk’ is the Scottish word for “church” and tartans, with their distinctive plaids, represent specific Scottish clans, regions, or regiments.

“The ‘Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans’ is the presentation at church of a Scottish family’s tartan or symbol in order to receive a blessing,” explains Rev. Long. “Beyond the particular heritage of Scotland and its people,” notes the pastor, “Batesville Presbyterian’s Kirkin’ celebration encourages all participants to reflect with thanksgiving on their own family and ethnic heritage and to celebrate God’s grace poured out for all generations.”

For more information, contact the church office at (662) 563-3001 or checkBatesville Presbyterian’s Facebook page or its website at www.batesvillepc.org.