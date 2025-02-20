How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, February 21

Published 11:44 pm Thursday, February 20, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, February 21

Ranked squads are on Friday’s college basketball schedule for two games, including the Michigan State Spartans playing the Michigan Wolverines.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 Michigan Wolverines

