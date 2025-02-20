How to Watch the NBA Today, February 21
Published 10:26 pm Thursday, February 20, 2025
In one of the nine exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers will square off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
We have what you need in terms of how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – February 21
Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSWI, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Center
- Location: Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: KENS and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
