How to Watch the NBA Today, February 21

In one of the nine exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers will square off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

We have what you need in terms of how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – February 21

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT, FDSWI, and MNMT2

MNMT, FDSWI, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and MSG

ESPN, FDSOH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: FDSSUN and TSN

FDSSUN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas TV Channel: KENS and FDSDET

KENS and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and Gulf Coast Sports

KFAA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK

KJZZ and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, and FDSN

ESPN, SCHN, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

