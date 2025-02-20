How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 22 Published 7:46 pm Thursday, February 20, 2025

Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Saturday’s game at 6:00 PM ET between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators features a variety of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this contest.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

Colorado and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 33 times this season.

A total of 26 of Nashville’s games have ended with more than 5.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.9 goals per game, 0.40000000000000036 more than the over/under for this contest.

This game’s over/under is 0.8 less than the 6.4 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -133

The Avalanche have been victorious in 28 of their 45 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.2%).

Colorado is 25-13 when playing with moneyline odds of -133 or shorter (65.8% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Avalanche have a 57.1% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +113

In 19 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has pulled off the upset four times.

The Predators have a single victory in matches with moneyline odds of +113 or longer (in 10 chances).

Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 46.9% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Colorado 4, Nashville 3

Avalanche Points Leaders

Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado’s top contributors this season with 87 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 9.3%.

With 20 goals and 45 assists, Martin Necas is one of the top contributors for Colorado with his 65 points (1.1 per game).

On 175 shots (for 22 goals) and 41 assists, Cale Makar has recorded 63 points this season.

As Colorado’s top goalie, Mackenzie Blackwood has recorded 20 wins and 15 losses this season while giving up 98 goals with 1060 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded 32 assists and 21 goals in 54 games, good for 53 points.

Jonathan Marchessault’s 45 points this season, including 17 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 37 points, courtesy of nine goals (sixth on team) and 28 assists (second).

Juuse Saros has a record of 11-23-6 in 41 games this season, conceding 116 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1017 saves and an .898 save percentage, 41st in the league.

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/4/2025 Canucks L 3-0 Away -157 2/6/2025 Flames W 4-2 Away -157 2/7/2025 Oilers W 5-4 Away +153 2/22/2025 Predators – Away -133 2/23/2025 Blues – Away – 2/26/2025 Devils – Home – 2/28/2025 Wild – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/3/2025 Senators L 5-2 Home -135 2/7/2025 Blackhawks L 6-2 Away -206 2/8/2025 Sabres W 6-4 Home -119 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home +113 2/23/2025 Devils – Home – 2/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 2/27/2025 Jets – Home –

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

