Grizzlies vs. Thunder Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 5 Published 4:32 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (44-10) will look to beat their closest rival in that conference, the Memphis Grizzlies (36-18), at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSOK.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Thunder 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Thunder 123.3 Points Avg. 117.8 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 104.9 48.6% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.5% Three Point % 35.9%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 23 points per game while also adding 2.2 assists and six rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is responsible for 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, hitting 1.9 per game.

Jackson records 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Thunder’s Top Players

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 32.5 points per game and 6.1 assists per game to go with 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein has per-game averages of 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 11.9 rebounds this season.

Isaiah Joe cashes in on 2.4 treys per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a solid defensive option with 1.9 steals and one block per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/23 Cavaliers – Away – 2/25 Suns – Home – 2/28 Knicks – Home – 3/1 Spurs – Home – 3/3 Hawks – Home – 3/5 Thunder – Home – 3/7 Mavericks – Away – 3/9 Pelicans – Away – 3/10 Suns – Home – 3/12 Jazz – Home – 3/14 Cavaliers – Home –

Thunder Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/24 Timberwolves – Home – 2/26 Nets – Away – 2/28 Hawks – Away – 3/2 Spurs – Away – 3/3 Rockets – Home – 3/5 Grizzlies – Away – 3/7 Trail Blazers – Home – 3/9 Nuggets – Home – 3/10 Nuggets – Home – 3/12 Celtics – Away – 3/15 Pistons – Away –

