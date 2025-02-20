Grizzlies vs. Thunder Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 5

Published 4:32 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 5

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (44-10) will look to beat their closest rival in that conference, the Memphis Grizzlies (36-18), at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSOK.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Thunder 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Thunder
123.3 Points Avg. 117.8
115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 104.9
48.6% Field Goal % 47.5%
37.5% Three Point % 35.9%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 23 points per game while also adding 2.2 assists and six rebounds.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. is responsible for 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, hitting 1.9 per game.
  • Jackson records 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Thunder’s Top Players

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 32.5 points per game and 6.1 assists per game to go with 5.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Isaiah Hartenstein has per-game averages of 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 11.9 rebounds this season.
  • Isaiah Joe cashes in on 2.4 treys per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander is a solid defensive option with 1.9 steals and one block per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/23 Cavaliers Away
2/25 Suns Home
2/28 Knicks Home
3/1 Spurs Home
3/3 Hawks Home
3/5 Thunder Home
3/7 Mavericks Away
3/9 Pelicans Away
3/10 Suns Home
3/12 Jazz Home
3/14 Cavaliers Home

Thunder Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/24 Timberwolves Home
2/26 Nets Away
2/28 Hawks Away
3/2 Spurs Away
3/3 Rockets Home
3/5 Grizzlies Away
3/7 Trail Blazers Home
3/9 Nuggets Home
3/10 Nuggets Home
3/12 Celtics Away
3/15 Pistons Away

