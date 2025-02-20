Grizzlies vs. Thunder Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 5
Published 4:32 am Thursday, February 20, 2025
On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (44-10) will look to beat their closest rival in that conference, the Memphis Grizzlies (36-18), at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSOK.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Thunder
|123.3
|Points Avg.
|117.8
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|104.9
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 23 points per game while also adding 2.2 assists and six rebounds.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. is responsible for 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
- Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, hitting 1.9 per game.
- Jackson records 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Thunder’s Top Players
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 32.5 points per game and 6.1 assists per game to go with 5.1 rebounds per contest.
- Isaiah Hartenstein has per-game averages of 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 11.9 rebounds this season.
- Isaiah Joe cashes in on 2.4 treys per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is a solid defensive option with 1.9 steals and one block per game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/23
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/25
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
Go see the Grizzlies or Thunder in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Thunder Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/24
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/2
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|3/3
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/7
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/9
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|3/15
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.