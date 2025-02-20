College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 20 Published 4:47 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

The AAC college basketball lineup on Thursday, which includes the Wichita State Shockers taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls, is not one to miss — continue reading for picks against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Wichita State +7.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at Florida Atlantic Owls

Wichita State Shockers at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -7.5

Florida Atlantic -7.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 20

February 20 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: