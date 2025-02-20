College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 20

Published 4:47 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 20

The AAC college basketball lineup on Thursday, which includes the Wichita State Shockers taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls, is not one to miss — continue reading for picks against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Wichita State +7.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

  • Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at Florida Atlantic Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida Atlantic -7.5
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

