Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 20
Published 12:24 am Thursday, February 20, 2025
The Long Beach State Beach versus the UC Riverside Highlanders is one of many compelling options on Thursday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UC Riverside -10.5 vs. Long Beach State
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at UC Riverside Highlanders
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: UC Riverside by 14.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UC Riverside (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +7.5 vs. Abilene Christian
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Abilene Christian by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Abilene Christian (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UNC Asheville +2.5 vs. Radford
- Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Radford Highlanders
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: UNC Asheville by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Radford (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Queens -6.5 vs. Austin Peay
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Queens Royals
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Queens by 9.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Queens (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee -4.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Middle Tennessee (-4.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +1.5 vs. Le Moyne
- Matchup: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Le Moyne Dolphins
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Saint Francis (PA) by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Le Moyne (-1.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Chicago State +13.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Matchup: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Chicago State Cougars
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 10.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-13.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Mercyhurst +2.5 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Mercyhurst Lakers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Mercyhurst by 0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Fairleigh Dickinson (-2.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Southeast Missouri State -10.5 vs. Western Illinois
- Matchup: Western Illinois Leathernecks at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Southeast Missouri State by 12.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southeast Missouri State (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Francisco -15.5 vs. Pacific
- Matchup: Pacific Tigers at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: San Francisco by 17.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.