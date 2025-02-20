Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:22 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

Feb. 11

Abe Williams St., fire alarm

Broad St., 71 year old male has fallen with injuries.

Hwys. 6&51, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Hwy. 6E, Dodge’s Store area, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Feb. 12

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, unresponsive male patient, had been complaining of chest pain.

College St., 90 year old female is weak.

Hwy. 51S, Batesville 51 gas station, male subject bleeding from the head, BPD on the scene.

Feb. 13

Lester St., 27 year old male has a migraine headache.

Hwy. 6E, Tractor Supply, commercial fire alarm.

Hwy. 6E, Tractor Supply, commercial fire alarm sounding again.

Keating Rd., Kroger store, female patient unresponsive at register four.

Dogwood Ln., 28 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Covenant Crossing, Raceway station, reports of gas in parking lot after customer stole fuel from

a pump.

Feb. 14

Hwy. 6W, Mike’s Food & Gas, two vehicle accident, 18 wheeler and SUV, injuries are reported.

Lomax, 30 year old male having difficulty breathing.

Eureka St., 80 year old female with flu and difficulty breathing.

Harmon Circle, 69 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Short St., residential fire alarm.

Hwy. 6E, Tractor Supply, commercial fire alarm.

Feb. 15

Hwy. 6E, Burger King, 44 year old female with low blood pressure.

Hwy. 6E & Medical Drive, vehicle accident, roadway is blocked.

Hwy. 6W & North Delta School, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Feb. 16

Eureka St., 82 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Pearson St., 32 year old female with diabetic emergency.

Keating Rd., Kroger parking lot, female subject having seizures in a Chevrolet.

Feb. 17

Eureka St., 43 year old male with a rapid heart rate.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, water flow alarm.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, additional water flow alarm.

Lester St., 27 year old male with a migraine headache.

Smith St., 77 year old male with general sickness, Lifeguard has been toned.

Eureka St., 65 year old male has fallen, life assist needed, Lifeguard has been toned.

House-Carlson Rd., Wal Mart, 70 year old male has fainted in the front of the store.

Normandy Ave., residential fire alarm.

Gay St., lift assist only.

Woodland Rd., 88 year old male has fallen, Lifeguard has been toned.